THRILLS clothing is definitely living in the material world

THRILLS is pivoting to use sustainable fabrics in their clothing by the end of 2022.

THRILLS is pivoting to use sustainable fabrics in their clothing by the end of 2022.

THRILLS is set to make a radical shift to using entirely sustainable fabrics in their clothes by the end of 2022.

The Byron Bay brand announced the major move along with the release of their new collection and continues a big year which has seen them open up flagship stores in Japan and the United States.

SEE MORE: BYRON BRAND TAKES ON THE WORLD WITH NEW STORE

THRILLS Co-Owner and Designer Tabitha McGregor said the use of recycled nylon and hemp in the production process would have positive impacts on the environment.

“Our new collection features swimwear made using recycled nylon which reduces energy, consumption, and waste to landfill,” McGregor said.

“We’ve also used hemp which contributes to the reversal of global warming and the impact of climate change, while also working closely with our factories to create one of the highest quality hemp compositions in our market.”

Ms McGregor said the move was about being proactive as a brand in the face of climate change.

“Our fundamental goal is to be using all sustainable fabrics by 2022, and while we’re not perfect we’re doing everything we can to be more informed and proactive in lessening our footprint and improving our day-to-day operations,” she told.

“Although it’s an unsettling and uncertain time in the world right now, we’re grateful to have a diehard fanbase who share our enthusiasm for conscious design, which has inspired us to create our proudest collection to date.”

To see the new collection, visit www.thrills.co.