Thrillers in FNC baseball round

STRIKE FORCE: Robbie Pruess pitching for Easts Redbirds in Far North Coast Major League baseball. Ashleigh Knight

BOTH games in Far North Coast Major League baseball resulted in come-from-behind victories, with Workers and Redbirds taking the points.

Workers came from 6-1 down to steal a 7-6 victory over Marist Brothers on Friday night thanks to a walk-off single from 15-year-old Cain McClelland.

Brothers led early with doubles to Andrew Carroll and Jake Bailey and runs batted in contributed by Jeff Mackney and Jeremy Sexton.

It came down to the last inning with the scores level and McClelland going to the plate with loaded bases.

On the first pitch he lined a ball straight up the middle to allow the runner from third to score, securing victory.

Noah Worgan earned the victory on the mound for Workers. He went two-and-a-third innings, allowing no hits, no runs and striking out three. Riley Gregor threw one-and-two-thirds innings in relief.

Seth McClelland started the game and lasted three innings, allowing six hits and six runs while striking out eight.

Damien Santin started the game for Brothers, lasting four innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out one and walking one.

Connor Wyles took the loss for Brothers, conceding two runs on two hits.

Riley Gregor and Nick Battese were standouts for Workers with two hits from three at-bats showing the team of mainly juniors can hold its own.

In the other game, Norths had a commanding lead over Redbirds on Saturday before a rush of hits in the last inning, led by Josh Healy, Bronson McNiff and Garon Clough, snatched a 21-15 win.

They scored 11 runs in that inning to deny Norths, who were well led by Jason Britt and had been in front throughout.

Britt took to Redbirds starting pitcher Josh Healy with two hits including a double.

Other key contributors were Paul Latta, Matt Underhill, Jason Bromell and Mark Robb.

There were plenty of standouts for Redbirds with Healy, McNiff and Clough having three hits apiece.

There were also multiple hits from Cooper Olive, Robbie Pruess and Luke Dransfield.

Pruess took the win for Redbirds, facing only six batters in two innings, striking out three.

Jason Bromell took the loss for Norths, allowing those 11 runs in just the one inning.