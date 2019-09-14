Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
City Bears B&S Kitchens celebrate Elliot Speed's extra time winner on Saturday night.
City Bears B&S Kitchens celebrate Elliot Speed's extra time winner on Saturday night. Mitchell Keenan
Hockey

THRILLER: Bears take down Barbs in dramatic title decider

Mitchell Keenan
by
14th Sep 2019 9:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEN'S FIRST GRADE GRAND FINAL: City Bears B&S Kitchens claimed the Grafton Hockey Association men's first grade premiership in dramatic fashion with a gritty 2-1 extra-time victory over Barbs Hagars on Brent Livermore Field tonight.

The rivals started with intensity as they looked to gain control of the encounter early on.

Bears looked most likely to score early on with some dynamic moves down the wing to keep Barbs on their toes.

City broke the deadlock just six minutes in when Mark Pollock made the most of a close range chance off a short corner to put his side in the drivers seat.

The fiery clash continued to simmer to a boil, with multiple players being shown cards for passionate challenges in the grand final.

With the clock winding down, Barbs turned up the pressure and found an equaliser with just over ten seconds remaining through Mitchell Rose and the game was headed to extra time.

City came out with fire in their bellies for the added time and came close to sealing the win almost instantaneously.

But the premiership was theirs when Elliot Speed made his way into space at the attacking end and steered his shot on goal totrickle over the line and seal the game.

barbs hagars city bears b&s kitchens clarence hockey gha grand final men's first division
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'Elevated' fire danger to remain into next week

    premium_icon 'Elevated' fire danger to remain into next week

    Environment THE PM has visited fire-affected parts of Queensland but it's unclear if he'll visit Northern NSW.

    WATCH: Dramatic footage shows firefront scene

    WATCH: Dramatic footage shows firefront scene

    News The fire has burnt more than 53,000 hectares

    How fire evacuees gave back to the town that helped them

    premium_icon How fire evacuees gave back to the town that helped them

    Community The property they'd fled was fortunately saved from the bushfire

    Safia brings big 'theatrical' show

    premium_icon Safia brings big 'theatrical' show

    Whats On The band was not sure how to fit all their props at the Beach Hotel