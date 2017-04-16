25°
News

Thrill of the chase keeps John hooked on fishing

Kate O'Neill | 16th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
Ballina fishers John and Julie Joblin in their stall at the Mullumbimby Farmers' Market. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL
Ballina fishers John and Julie Joblin in their stall at the Mullumbimby Farmers' Market. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF THERE'S one thing you can count on as a professional fisherman, it's that no day is ever the same. The tides, the weather, the currents are constantly changing, and so too is the best spot to catch fish.

John Joblin, who has been fishing off Ballina for more than 20 years, says it's the challenge of finding the fish that he enjoys most about his job.

"You can go to the same spot where you caught 50 mackerel last week and there won't be any there this week,” he says.

The tide might be the same, and the conditions, but some other little thing might have changed. It's what keeps the job interesting, and what makes it so rewarding when you get a good catch.

John, whose father was also a professional fisherman, is a familiar face at the local farmers' markets, where he and wife Julie sell their locally caught seafood. Being so dependent on the weather and the seasons, they can't always make it every week, but John says their customers have come to understand that it's simply the nature of fishing.

The recent floods and bad weather, for example, made it too dangerous to cross the Ballina bar for several days, while at other times, the fish just aren't there.

Fishing is seasonal, and certain times of the year will be quieter than others. Different seasons also bring different species.

The busiest time of year for John is from July to October, when the snapper are around, while this time of year is generally good for prawns and mackerel.

Spanners crabs are something else John has been catching plenty of late, and he says they make excellent eating.

"Julie and I put them on the barbecue with some garlic butter,” he said.

"They're good with a nice bottle of white wine, too.”

Find JJ Seafood at the Mullumbimby and New Brighton farmers' markets.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina fishing farmers markets far north coast fishing john joblin kate oneill northern rivers business northern rivers employment professional fisherman

Thrill of the chase keeps John hooked on fishing

Thrill of the chase keeps John hooked on fishing

SOMETIMES finding a good haul in the ocean is like looking for a needle in a haystack - but that's what fisherman John enjoys most about his job.

Why was Fran Kelly terrified of Patti Smith?

ABC Radio National presenter Fran Kelly at Bluesfest 2017.

This was the ABC RN presenter's first Bluesfest experience.

Father and son road trip now a film

Kyogle's Peter 'Kog' Godfrey and his son, James are off to Festival de Cannes in France to screen their film showcasing their 4-day journey around Australia.

Filming a holiday has led one father and son on another journey

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Local Partners

Father and son road trip now a film

CAPTURING their round Australia trip led a Kyogle father and son duo on another journey - to one of the world's most prestigious film festivals.

Roll into town and join in the fun

BIG DAY: Get your billycarts and your outfits ready.

Woodenbong Golf Club Billy-Cart Madness is rolling again

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

THEY ARE BACK: The Lismore Carboot Market is one of many local enterprises keen to support the Lismore Flood Appeal, making it charity-of-the-day at the Easter market this Sunday, April 16.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from.

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

What's on the small screen this week

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who, four new couples sign up for Seven Year Switch and Idris Elba steps into the ring in a new Foxtel doco.

Famous TV format gets an Aussie twist

John Conway hosts the new TV series John Conway Tonight.

John Conway's new late night show promises fresh comedy.

Revealing dark heart of North Korea

A smuggled manuscript shows life in closed-off country

Day 3: The time Bluesfest turned into Eurovision

Sir Rosevelt is Zac Brown's latest pop project.

It was all due to a famous Country singer turned pop star.

Why was Fran Kelly terrified of Patti Smith?

ABC Radio National presenter Fran Kelly at Bluesfest 2017.

This was the ABC RN presenter's first Bluesfest experience.

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Build in one of Byron&#39;s finest precincts

36 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $2,600,000 to...

Don't let this rare opportunity pass to build your dream home or subdivision (STCA) in one of the most sought after streets of Byron Bay. North facing and sitting...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home offers huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient, leafy and family...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,600,000

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!