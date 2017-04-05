22°
Three youth arrested over thefts

5th Apr 2017 11:35 AM

TWO teenagers have been arrested and refused bail following alleged thefts on the Northern Rivers.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said the Richmond Target Action Group had been investigating a number of burglaries, stolen motor vehicles and subsequent frauds in the Ballina, Alstonville and Wollongbar areas in recent weeks.

As a result of this extensive investigation a number of persons have been charged, snr const Henderson said.

A 17-year-old Goonellabah male was bail refused on property theft charges.

An 18-year-old Lismore male was bail refused to Lismore Local Court for breaching his bail.

A male Ballina juvenile was also charged with numerous property theft offences and bailed to the Lismore Childrens Court at a later date.

This is an ongoing investigation with further arrests anticipated.

Any persons with additional information are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or their local police station.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  crime northern rivers crime police

