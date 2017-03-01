THE Wright family name has been synonymous with Primex since 1985.

For the past two years, the Wrights took a back seat and the field days were run by Fairfax Media.

"This year is the 30th anniversary for me," Mr Wright said.

Mr Wright has been a long-time director of the event and has taken over the ownership reins from father John and will be in charge of the day-to-day running of Primex.

"Exhibitors will be dealing with someone who has a long history with this event," Mr Wright said.

"They will also be dealing with a team of people who have been hand-picked by me."

Along with the change of ownership comes a major operational overhaul.

"We have a three-year plan to rejuvenate Primex," Mr Wright said.

"We aim to be the leading agriculture event in Australia."

The biggest competition was the internet, he said.

"Primex will always work because farmers need to meet face-to-face."

The "perfect blend" of history and innovation will make this year's Primex bigger and better than ever, Mr Wright said.

The Primex Field Days run from June 15-17 in Casino.

Primex would continue to be a major financial factor in the Casino-Lismore region, generating an expected $30million in sales, injecting $5million into the local economy and attracting 30,000 through the gates across the three days, Mr Wright said.

He said Primex 2017 would have a 'fresh face' but with traditions that have succeeded across 33 years.

"We have an event history that I am very proud of," he said.

For more information: www.primex.net.au