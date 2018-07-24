Menu
DPI Fisheries have tagged and released three white sharks off North Coast beaches.
News

Four white sharks caught in two hours

24th Jul 2018 11:30 AM

THREE white sharks - with the largest one measuring more than 3m - have been tagged and released off North Coast beaches this morning.

The first one was a 3.28m white shark caught on a SMART drumline off Airforce Beach, Evans Head, just before 9am.

A second white shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline at Sharpes Beach, Ballina, at 9.21am.

This shark measured in at 2.1m.

Just before 11am the Department of Primary Industries advised a third shark, a 1.71m white, was tagged and released from Razorback/Little off Evans Head.

A 2.47m white shark was tagged and released off Joggly Point, Evans Head, at 11.26am.

People are reminded to check on shark activity via the SharkSmart Twitter page.

It comes after DPI drones filmed huge bait balls off the North Coast last week.

The DPI has urged people to be #SharkSmart if swimming or surfing.

