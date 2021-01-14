Menu
Roadworks signs at Friday Hut Road in the Byron Shire, near the site of a car rollover.
Three weekends of roadworks on Bruxner Highway at Lismore

Rebecca Lollback
14th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Roadworks will take place on the Bruxner Highway at Lismore over three consecurive Sundays this month.

Resurfacing work is set to be carried out between the Rotary Drive roundabout and Nielsen Street from 6am to 6pm on Sunday, January 17, weather permitting.

Further work will be carried out on January 24 and again on January 31 if required.

There will be some traffic lane closures while the asphalt resurfacing work is carried out to provide a stronger, longer lasting and safer road.

The road will remain open to heavy vehicles and westbound light vehicles, but eastbound light vehicles will need to use an alternative route via Dibbs Street, Uralba Street and Rotary Drive.

Pedestrian access will be restricted while work is carried out.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and road users.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

