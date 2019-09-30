Three-week crime spree lands Lismore man in jail

A LISMORE Heights man who was "performing martial arts” in Lismore CBD will be eligible for parole in 2020 after he pleaded guilty to a spate of crimes committed over a three-week period.

Matthew Ebenezer Bransgrove, 31, appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court yesterday for sentencing.

He had previously pleaded guilty to custody of a knife, failure to comply with a move on direction, take and drive conveyance and unlawfully obtained goods

In the course of three weeks in February and March this year, Bransgrove had tried start a car that didn't belong to him by "bashing into the ignition with a screw driver,” was found riding a mountain bike police believed to be stolen, and caught possessing a knife in a public place after police had asked him to move on from Lismore CBD after being observed doing martial arts in the streets, according court documents.

The court heard Bransgrove had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been engaging with a mental health nurse.

He'd also admitted he had an issue with "illicit substances, mainly ice.”

When his solicitor, Natasha Wood, told the court she had "witnessed a significant change from when (Bransgrove) went into custody to now”, she explained how her client had told her he now felt better mentally and physically than he ever had.

Magistrate Alexander Mijovich said Brangrove's history of drugs were not assisting his mental health issues.

"I do have evidence there was mental health issues, and what's clear to this court is that your mental health issues are not being assisted by the use of drugs,” Mr Mijovich said.

"Jail is not necessarily the place for someone with mental health issues but it's somewhere suitable for someone with your choice of lifestyle.

"I totally agree that assistance and freedom long-term is what you need but I can't see any alternative at this time.

"These offences occurred in a matter of three weeks, so whether that's because of a lack of medication or use of drugs I don't know.

"Get assistance in terms of the drugs, otherwise it's going to become a revolving door for you.”

Bransgrove will be eligible to parole on March 25, 2020.