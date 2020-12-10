Three ways you can help locally this Christmas

Here are some other ways of gift giving this Christmas.

CHRISTMAS is all about the gift of giving and what better way to kick the festive season off than by supporting locals in need.

Three local charities focusing on homelessness and native wildlife in the North Coast have been chosen to receive the benefits of the 2020 Mayoral Christmas Appeal.

Fred’s Place, You Have a Friend and Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers were hand-picked by Tweed mayor Chris Cherry.

One of the ‘cardboard castles’ put together by campers at the Fred’s Place community sleep-out at Seagulls in 2019.

“After the year we have had, everyone has had time to re-evaluate what is important in their lives, to rethink how we do things and if giving more, rather than taking, is part of that new perspective, then that is a positive outcome for the year,” Cr Cherry said.

“I encourage anyone who is thinking of donating to a charity instead of buying presents this year, to donate to local groups in the Tweed Shire. Let’s help all of our community to enjoy the Christmas period.”

Fred’s Place, an intervention and prevention support service, assists people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the Tweed region.

Victims of the recent Tweed floods, Jodie Mulliss and Ben Deakin talk to You Have A Friend founder and charity worker John Lee at the Chidnerah Scout Hall camp site in 2017.

Each day more than 70 people, including families with young children, access the services and facilities at Fred’s Place, which is a St Vincent de Paul facility.

You Have a Friend offers support services for single people and families who are homeless and in need, providing about 300 meals a week to disadvantaged members of the community.

The organisation also runs an op shop at Tweed Heads South.

Both are requesting donations of non-perishable food, toiletries and first aid items.

Michelle Phillips and Sarah Jantos from Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers dropped off cages for any injured animals the firefighters might find during the Duranbah bushfire earlier this year.

Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers rescue and rehabilitate native fauna for return to their natural environment as well as advocating for conservation and welfare of our local wildlife.

The organisation has requested monetary donations so they can buy exactly what they need for the many animals in their care.

Donations can be made by visiting www.tvwc.org.au

Donations can be delivered to the Murwillumbah Civic Centre on Tumbulgum Rd, Murwillumbah and Tweed Heads Cultural and Civic Centre, Brett Street and will be accepted at the council’s offices until the end of January 2021.

For more information on how and what to donate, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/Christmas