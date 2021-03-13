Three-vehicle crash, landslide cause lengthy delays

Westpac helicopter at the scene of two-vehicle crash

Westpac helicopter at the scene of two-vehicle crash

Emergency services have responded to a three-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway north of Tyndale this morning.

All lanes of Pacific Highway reopened by 2.30pm following the crash involving two trucks and a caravan near Byrons Lane overpass, which happened around 11.30am.

Reports from the scene indicate a truck and a traffic control vehicle collided while travelling north, with the 4WD towing a caravan unable to avoid the collision.

Emergency services on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway north of Tyndale on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Emergency services including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, NSW Police, SES, RFS and two NSW Ambulance road crews were in attendance. Reports from the scene indicate no-one was trapped, and it is unclear at this stage if anyone was injured or to what severity.

All lanes of the Pacific Highway have reopened at Tyndale after a crash involving two trucks.

All northbound lanes of the highway were closed near Byrons Lane Overpass.

Diversions have been lifted, and traffic has returned to normal.