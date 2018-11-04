Three teens nabbed over Lennox Head car thefts

POLICE PURSUIT: A joint NSW and Queensland police operation has resulted in a trio arrested and charged with driving and theft offences in the Northern Rivers on the weekend.

POLICE deployed road spikes on Ross Lane at Lennox Head during a police pursuit over stolen cars which culminated in the arrest of two teens yesterday.

In a related pursuit, which started at Lennox Head and ended at Banora Point, a third teenager was arrested after he abandoned a stolen vehicle and fled on foot, only to be arrested by dog squad officers.

Richmond Police District Commander, Acting Superintendent Toby Lindsay said two boys and an 18-year-old man were due to face court on Sunday today after the two pursuits in northern NSW.

He said the Lennox Head pursuit, which was initiated by the Richmond Police District Target Action Group, ended after road spikes were deployed.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested in Ross Lane at Lennox Head and taken to Ballina Police Station, where they were charged several motor vehicle theft and driving offences.

They were refused bail and were due to face Ballina Local Court today.

The second pursuit which started in Lennox Head and ended in Banora Point after the car was abandoned and a 16-year-old boy was charged at Tweed Heads Police Station in relation to the Banora Point pursuit.

The 16-year-old was refused bail and to appear in Tweed Heads Children's Court today on charges of possessing stolen property and dangerous driving charges.

Ongoing enquiries

Act Insp Lindsay said ongoing enquires regarding the located stolen property are currently under way

He said it was anticipated the weekend arrests would lead to developments in other investigations into stolen property across the district.

The operation involved police from Richmond and Tweed/Byron Police Districts and Northern Borders Traffic and Highway Patrol were involved in the pursuits and they were assisted by personnel from the Queensland Police Service's Dog Unit.

"When someone is stopped for a road policing offence, quite often other criminal matters are detected,” Act Supt Lindsay said.

"These arrests occurred during operation Drink Drive 2 (and) even though the statewide initiative concludes tonight, people travelling in the state's north can expect to see a high profile policing including random breath testing throughout summer to reduce risk on our roads and crime in our community.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.