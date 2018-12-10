Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four teens are lucky to be alive after they crashed the car they were travelling in. PICTURE NT POLICE
Four teens are lucky to be alive after they crashed the car they were travelling in. PICTURE NT POLICE
News

Four teenagers walk away from horror crash

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
10th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR teenagers are lucky to be alive after the allegedly stolen car they were travelling in crashed into logs and rocks, launched into the air, rolled and crashed into the ground some 40m away.

The crash at Lockheed Rd Katherine, occurred at 3am Sunday. The youths were aged between 11 and 17 years.

They walked away from the crash but have been spoken to by police.

An 11-year-old was in hospital yesterday with non-life threatening injuries, while two 12-year-olds and a 17-year-old were released into the care of their parents.

Central Command Commander Michael Hebb said it could have been a very different outcome. "It was just good luck that our police officers were not required to notify families this morning that a child of theirs had died," he said. "We implore friends and families of any youth, that they believe might engage in such risky and unlawful behaviour, to take the responsibility to highlight the potential consequences and trauma that can be felt by so many across the community." Investigations into alleged offences regarding the stolen vehicle and the crash are continuing.

More Stories

crash editors picks katherine northern territory nt vehicle

Top Stories

    Fireworks injury: Woman hurt at Lismore carols

    premium_icon Fireworks injury: Woman hurt at Lismore carols

    News A CHUNK of exploding firework injured a woman and now investigations are under way after the incident on Sunday night.

    • 10th Dec 2018 11:30 AM
    $9.5 million for long-awaited bypass project

    $9.5 million for long-awaited bypass project

    News It's not a "magic bullet”, but it will make a big difference

    • 10th Dec 2018 11:25 AM
    Lease for beachfront cafe site to be terminated

    premium_icon Lease for beachfront cafe site to be terminated

    News Future of the iconic Ballina site has been up in the air for years

    Help police find missing man

    Help police find missing man

    News He was last seen in Nimbin a week ago

    • 10th Dec 2018 10:10 AM

    Local Partners