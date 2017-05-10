21°
News

Three teenagers arrested in Lismore trying to steal go kart

10th May 2017 5:24 PM
Three teenagers were arrested for breaking into Lismore home.
Three teenagers were arrested for breaking into Lismore home. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE have arrested three teenager's in relation to an alleged aggravated break, enter and steal in Lismore yesterday.

About 7.20am on Tuesday May 9, the three boys attended a home in Diadem Street, Lismore, and allegedly attempted to steal a go kart.

The occupant then arrived home and disturbed the teenager's.

Police were alerted and arrested three boys on Brewster Street, Lismore.

A 14 year old boy has been referred for a youth justice conference for the offence.

Two 15 year old boys were charged with aggravated break, enter and steal and they have been released on conditional bail to appear in a children's court on Friday June 9.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  aggravated break enter steal lismore northern rivers crime teenagers

Three teenagers arrested in Lismore trying to steal go kart

Three teenagers arrested in Lismore trying to steal go kart

OCCUPANT disturbs thieves in home.

Old hospital site to sell for $1: MP thanks community

Mullumbimby Hospital.

Contaminated site to go for a song

REVEALED: Gonski funding for your North Coast school

Many students at Texas P-10 State School have been involved in the Academic Program of Enrichment (APE).

School-by-school breakdown, what the government is offering

Budget 2017: 5 careers that require drug and alcohol testing

MINERVA MINE: (from left) Sam Bramble, Neville Shoecraft, Nathan Linney, and Peter Craven.

It's part of the job for these employees

Local Partners

Byron mayor welcomes 33.5% rate rise

MAYOR responds to largest rate rise in the state.

Vintage Festival is a big idea for a small village

CREATIVE: Bankhouse Originals owner Susan Richardson with a re-purposed coat hook made out of a crate.

Would you like to go to a Vintage Festival?

The unknown artist back to Casino

INCOGNITO: Casino-born artist known as Conspiracy of One keeps his identity a secret.

Conspiracy of One

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Splendour VIP passes raise massive sum for flood relief

FUN IN THE SUN: Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

50 Flood Relief Gold Passes were auctioned last week

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals why he finally decided to come out after being dogged by rumours for years.

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

The unknown artist back to Casino

INCOGNITO: Casino-born artist known as Conspiracy of One keeps his identity a secret.

Conspiracy of One

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1 - $1.1mil ...

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 $4,600,000 to...

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

$12 million for housing to help after flood

North Lismore after the 2017 Lismore Floods.

Time to address address longer term housing needs of the community

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!