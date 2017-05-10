Three teenagers arrested in Lismore trying to steal go kart

Three teenagers were arrested for breaking into Lismore home.

POLICE have arrested three teenager's in relation to an alleged aggravated break, enter and steal in Lismore yesterday.

About 7.20am on Tuesday May 9, the three boys attended a home in Diadem Street, Lismore, and allegedly attempted to steal a go kart.

The occupant then arrived home and disturbed the teenager's.

Police were alerted and arrested three boys on Brewster Street, Lismore.

A 14 year old boy has been referred for a youth justice conference for the offence.

Two 15 year old boys were charged with aggravated break, enter and steal and they have been released on conditional bail to appear in a children's court on Friday June 9.