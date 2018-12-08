Menu
TRAFFIC CRASH: A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Dawson and Marian Sts, Miles at about 11:15am today. Brooke Duncan
Three taken to hospital after crash

Brooke Duncan
by
8th Dec 2018 1:53 PM

THREE women have been taken to hospital after a traffic accident in Miles this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the two-vehicle crash involving a ute and a four-wheel drive occurred at the intersection of Marian and Dawson Sts at about 11:15am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said three women were assessed at the scene and taken to Miles Health Service with injuries.

A woman in her 50s and a second woman in her 60s both had chest injuries, while the third woman in her 70s had a leg injury, the spokesman said.

All are in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the road has now been cleared.

