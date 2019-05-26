Three strikes, Ablett out?

GARY Ablett will be put under the match review spotlight for the third time this month after a strike on Gold Coast midfielder Anthony Miles.

A frustrated Ablett lashed out at Miles during the third quarter of the Cats' clash against his former side on Saturday, missing his opponent with an initial attempt before collecting him with his right hand.

"Just undisciplined. I'm obviously disappointed with it, but just a freekick," Ablett said after the match.

An umpire was only metres from Ablett when he made contact with Miles and paid a freekick, but no match-day report was laid.

"We're going to see that replay several times over the next 48 hours," commentator Alastair Lynch said.

Ablett has faced scrutiny twice this month, avoiding suspension for striking Essendon's Dylan Shiel.

Gary Ablett elbows Dylan Shiel, an incident which resulted in a striking charge before he was cleared at the tribunal. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith.

Gary Ablett collects Sam Wright.

He was found to have no case to answer for an incident involving North Melbourne defender Sam Wright.

"For that very reason, it's hard to see him getting rubbed out for that," Paul Roos said on Fox Footy.

"They take into account, so much, whether the player was concussed or not, don't they?"