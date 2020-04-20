Three reasons to livestream tomorrow’s council meeting

Mayor Robert Mustow in the mayoral robes at the Richmond Valley Council Chambers in Casino. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

Mayor Robert Mustow in the mayoral robes at the Richmond Valley Council Chambers in Casino. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

ON TUESDAY evening from 5pm you can watch the Richmond Valley Council meeting from the comfort of your own home. The meeting will be live streamed via the council's website.

READ: What's open in Casino

Here's three reasons you should watch.

Urgent support needed during COVID-19

Richmond Valley Council is being impacted by the compounding financial impacts of drought,

bushfires and COVID-19. Council has faced increased costs and at the same time is experiencing a decline in revenue as more ratepayers are forced into financial hardship.

The impacts are rapidly escalating.

Richmond Valley Council is doing everything possible to provide support and deliver the services needed to protect community health and keep communities running during these difficult times.

However, if additional assistance is not provided from state and federal governments, Council may be forced to cut services, infrastructure maintenance and staff.

Calls for the packages will include:

• Increasing Financial Assistance Grants payments to 1% to help councils maintain

essential functions and services, acknowledging the increased costs and likely revenue

losses arising from COVID-19 (and drought and bushfire where affected) as well as

giving councils capacity to provide hardship assistance to businesses and residents.

• Providing stimulus funding to councils for projects that will help sustain council

operations and boost local economies.

• Increased access to TAFE, VET and other apprenticeship opportunities that council

staff can undertake to address skill shortages, especially for staff in non-essential.

Bad beach behaviour

In 2019, Richmond Valley Council explored options to deal with anti-social

behaviour, vehicle offences and to a lesser degree dog issues, that were being experienced on the region's beaches.

A proposal to introduce a permit system on the council's controlled beaches was

exhibited in 2019 and the majority of community feedback was not supportive of a permit system, with a preference for increased police and ranger patrols.

The final report concluded these actions:

• Increase ranger patrols, including weekend patrols in liaison with NSW Police Force, Crowns Lands and National Parks and Wildlife Service.

• Develop and implement a media campaign focusing on improved behaviour from beach

goers and highlighting that a zero-tolerance approach will be taken by Council rangers.

• Review beach signage to ensure beach rules and speed limits are clear.

• Approve a budget adjustment of $11,800 from the 2019/20 budget surplus to fund

additional ranger salaries to undertake beach patrols.

• Undertake a periodical review of the effectiveness of the increased patrolling with a report

to be submitted to Council after June 2020.

It was noted that Ballina Shire Council recently resolved to introduce a beach permit system on their controlled beaches, one of which adjoins Broadwater Beach which is under Richmond

Valley Council control.

Everyone loves BlazeAid

From the people who had their fences replaced and repaired to the community groups who cooked for the volunteers at Casino Showground, the BlazeAid mob were loved for the five months they were in the region helping with bushfire recovery.

Council plan to write to BlazeAid to acknowledge their significant contribution.

There were

307 Volunteers

3,931 days of work

280 kilometres of fencing completed and more than 100km cleared

Costs of the camp funded by NSW Government was $44,239 - to support catering

Further catering support came from:

• Casino Show Society

• Casino Community Men's Shed

• Casino Rotary

• Casino Lions Club

• St Marks Anglican Church

• Windara

• Casino Racing Club

• Casino CWA

• Casino Salvation Army

• Casino Golf Club

• Casino RSM Club

• Commercial Hotel Casino

• Global Care

• Londy's Takeaway

• Chicken Mania

• Hong Kong Restaurant

• Community members who delivered cakes

Donations came from

• Northern Cooperative Meat Company - $50,000, fencing materials and other supplies

including meat

• St Marys and the Catholic Diocese

• Rotary

• Lions

• Many other local community members, farmers and local organisations such as sporting

groups who have donated to local businesses to supply Blazeaid with fencing materials

The BlazeAid camp also provided an economic boost to the township with the additional spend from the number of volunteers who have camped at the site.