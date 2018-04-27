Three reasons A-list celebs go unnoticed at this local cafe

Bryan Brown is definitely cool enough to be seen at Doma.

Bryan Brown is definitely cool enough to be seen at Doma. Nick Wilson/Foxtel

THERE are three main reasons why celebrities continue to flock to the tiny village of Federal's internationally famous cafe - Doma.

Doma has drawn an A-list of famous people who, for the most part, go blissfully unrecognised by locals. That's the first reason.

The second reason why celebs slip by without any recognition is that the staff, who are mostly Japanese speaking, wouldn't know an Aussie celeb if they fell over them.

Once at their sister restaurant in Bellingen a few years ago, my family and I got a table ahead of actors Byran Brown and Rachel Ward.

And the third reason is that the residents of Federal are usually way cooler and more important than the celebs that visit there (at least in their own minds).

This small Byron hinterland gastronomic bolt hole punches well above its weight.

Perhaps it's because it was reviewed in the New York Times in October of last year.

Author Besha Rodell summed up the cool vibe of the place: "In so many ways, Doma is an exemplar of the great Australian cafe, international in its scope, wonderfully casual, but blessed with quality and creativity worthy of fine dining."

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth barely caused a ripple when they visited a few years ago, baseball caps pulled down low over their eyes.

They needn't have bothered.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus tried to be inconspicuous.

No one makes a fuss of famous people at this cafe, especially when they are just part of the throng jostling for a much sought after table.

For the past two Saturdays, I've sat at Doma eating brekkie and spotted two celebs without even breaking a sweat.

Parkway Dive lead singer Winston McCall enjoyed a leisurely breakfast and was only really noticeable because of his well tattooed limbs.

The other to enjoy a 'Sweethearts' breakfast of coffee (hot) and toast (brown) was Don Walker, of Cold Chisel fame.

Don Walker (here flanked by friends Tex Perkins and Charlie Owen) was just casually chomping on his brekkie. Bleddyn Butcher

Clean clothes stick out like a sore thumb at Doma, which is known for its rich red volcanic soil turning to clothes-staining mud after a shower of rain.

It makes celebs a little easier to spot as well.

Former Australian Crawl frontman James Reyne stuck out like a sore thumb at Doma because of his milky white jeans.

James Reyne in white jeans? Hello!

Perhaps another reason so many musos tend to congregate at the cafe is it proximity to Rockinghorse recording studios, which is just down the road.

Sticky Fingers frontman Dylan Frost tried to look inconspicuous at Doma the other week but someone should tell him wearing your sunglasses indoors is a dead giveaway you are a celebrity trying to avoid the limelight.