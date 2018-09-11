Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tthe police vehicle crashed into a telegraph pole.
Tthe police vehicle crashed into a telegraph pole.
News

Three police officers injured during pursuit

Rae Wilson
by
11th Sep 2018 3:59 AM

THREE police officers have been injured in a crash in Sadleir overnight.

About 11.40pm, officers from South West Metropolitan Region Enforcement Squad engaged in a pursuit with a vehicle on Pinnacle Street, Sadleir.

Moments later, the police vehicle crashed into a telegraph pole at the intersection of Pinnacle and Festival Streets.

The three officers in the vehicle were injured; one suffered a suspected fractured shoulder, one suffered head injuries, and the third officer suffered minor cuts and abrasions.

They were all taken to Liverpool Hospital for further treatment.

A crime scene has been established while officers from Liverpool Police Area Command conduct a full investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to phone Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

crash editors picks injuries police pursuit
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    $14m saleyard upgrade marks Casino beef capital of Australia

    premium_icon $14m saleyard upgrade marks Casino beef capital of Australia

    Business "WE ARE the premium place to do business in the Northern Rivers, not only for cattle but for other business industries as well."

    Are there yellow ants in your yard? Take a photo

    Are there yellow ants in your yard? Take a photo

    Environment There has been a suspected new sighting of these invasive pests

    $2.5 million medical centre planned for Lismore

    premium_icon $2.5 million medical centre planned for Lismore

    News The practice would provide specialist services for local residents

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers influencers as voted by you

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers influencers as voted by you

    News The community knows best the people who deserve our recognition

    Local Partners