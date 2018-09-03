Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service transported a woman and two children to hospital following a dog attack at Gordonvale.
News

Woman, children taken to hospital after dog attack

3rd Sep 2018 5:02 PM
A DOG has been surrendered and will be euthanised following an attack on a woman and two children at Gordonvale.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called about 6pm yesterday to an address on Riverstone Rd where a 62-year-old woman, eight-year-old girl and four-year-old boy had "bite-related injuries".

The trio was taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition with lacerations.

A Cairns Regional Council spokeswoman said the incident involving a Bull Arab cross had been reported.

"The owner has surrendered the dog," she said.

The council confirmed the dog was handed over sometime overnight or this morning and would be put down.

