Three people injured after car flips on its roof

A car flipped on its roof, leaving three people injured.

RICHMOND Local Area Command Police are at the scene of a serious single vehicle crash 10km west of Lismore on Saturday morning.

Three people were taken to Lismore Base Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their sedan flipped on its roof on Kyogle Rd, 2km before the Naughtons Gap Road turn-off.

Kyogle Rd is closed from Fernside Lane to Noughtons Gap Rd while the crash investigation unit collects evidence to determine the cause of the incident.

Police expect the road to re-open before 11am.