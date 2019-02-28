Menu
PUBLIC ARTWORK: Corey Thomas' 12-metre high lighthouse sculpture on Byron Bay's new Bayshore Drive Roundabout.
Council News

Three options: Fate of artwork decided today

Jacqueline Munro
by
28th Feb 2019 10:15 AM
BYRON Shire Council is meeting this morning to decide on the fate of the controversial Bayshore Drive roundabout sculpture.

The meeting agenda shows a decision will be made today on what action Council will take following consultation with the Public Art Panel.

Council faces three options: to leave the sculpture as is, to carry out further work on the sculpture or whether to remove and decommission the sculpture.

The artist, Corey Thomas, has offered to return as he views the work as incomplete and would like to finesse the presentation.

He has indicated there are around 800 birds that could be added.

Following an extraordinary meeting of the Public Art Panel on January 31, the panel's recommendation was to allow the artist to continue work to complete the sculpture.

The meeting started at 9am today.

Click here to read the Council's meeting notes on the topic.

