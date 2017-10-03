Three Northern Rivers charities lose their registration

THREE charities on the Northern Rivers are part of 86 charities who have recently had their registration revoked.

After twice failing to submit their Annual Information Statements, the national charity regulator, the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC) has made the revocation.

These organisations will now lose access to Commonwealth charity tax concessions.

In early August 2017, the ACNC notified 190 charities that they risked losing their charity status.

"The organisations that have lost their charity status were warned multiple times to submit their outstanding reports,” Acting ACNC Commissioner David Locke said.

"As well as sending numerous email and postal reminders to these charities, we worked with peak bodies to get the message out, particularly to those organisations who may have changed their contact details without informing us.

"It is likely that many of these charities are no longer active, however, we wanted to offer those charities that are still operating every opportunity to maintain their registration with the ACNC.

"As the national charity regulator, it is important that we provide the Australian community with accurate and up-to-date information on the Charity Register.”

Mr Locke said he was pleased 104 charities, that were initially at risk of revocation have recognised the importance of being accountable and transparent in their operations, and have submitted their outstanding statements.

The three local charities that have lost their registration and will be marked as revoked are the Casino Primary School P&C Association, The Trustee for Paddle for Life and St Finbarr's Parish School Forum.