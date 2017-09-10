Petrol stations to reopen on the Northern Rivers

Three petrol stations will soon reopen their doors after flood rebuilds and renovations of sites in Lismore, Wollongbar and Goonellabah.

Demolition of the old Caltex site on Woodlark Street in Lismore is underway, following extensive flood damage which caused underground damage to the service station's water supply.

Business owner Shon Trim said they were temporarily operating from the Caltex across the road, on the corner of Dawson and Woodlark St, whilst work was undertaken. They have returned to the Lismore airport site on Union Street.

He said they were back in the airport site on Thursday and had been working out of the temporary shop on the corner of Dawson and Woodlark streets since Wednesday.

"We've got a full shop offer, premium fuels including Vortex, diesel and unleaded fuel," he said.

"The site across the road is going to be fully redeveloped, it's a knock-down and rebuild.

"There will be new tanks going in."

The work began on Thursday.

It's estimated it will take 18 months to rebuild the Woodlark Street site and costs for the development is up in the millions.

Meanwhile, two BP fuel stations along the Bruxner Hwy have closed over the past two weeks, but they are being rebadged and will reopen as Shell.

The family-owned BP General Store in Wollongbar had its last day of trading two weeks ago after a request for a lease was not renewed after BP pulled out.

Store owner Jennifer Conlan told The Northern Star on their last day of trading it was sad news for her and staff, as they had been trying to get a lease off the landlord since early March.

"We've been kept in the dark until we started to get the new people's mail coming here ... we haven't been told someone else is moving in the shop," Mrs Conlan said.

"We've offered a fair few things but everything has been rejected. They've never come back with a counter offer to tell us what they wanted."

The shopfront now sports Shell signage stating 're-open soon'.