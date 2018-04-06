Three new mobile stations for Northern Rivers

THREE additional mobile base stations will be built in the Northern Rivers under the Federal Government's Priority Locations round of the Coalition Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said these three locations at Nammoona, Ramornie and Yorklea deliver on his commitment to address the coverage issues in the community.

"The improved coverage will open new doors for local businesses and the community, enabling them to access the same mobile services as those in major cities,” Mr Hogan said.

"The government's Mobile Black Spot program is already delivering new or improved coverage to almost 30 sites across our community, which will see local businesses and residents in the area benefit from access to 21st century communications.”

The Nammoona base station will provide improved coverage between Fairy Hill, Naughtons Gap and Yorklea, addressing the Casino Livestock Exchange and along Reynolds Road.

The Ramornie base station will provide new and improved coverage on the Gwydir Highway heading east towards South Grafton.

The Yorklea station will provide improved coverage along Ellangowan Road and Summerland Way between Casino and Ellangowan.

The base station rollout schedules for all three rounds of the program will be available on the Telstra, Optus and Vodafone websites.

More information about the program and a list of the priority locations is available at: communications.gov.au/mbsp