Three more bridges connect Kyogle

Mayor Danielle Mulholland, Page MP Kevin Hogan, Kyogle Councillor Maggie Creedy and Kyogle councillor Lindsay Passfield open Minneys Bridge, February 2017.
THREE more bridges in Kyogle will be replaced, after receiving much need funding from the Federal Government.

The new bridges to receive upgrades of more $1 million are Afterlee Road Bridge, Hanleys Bridge on Culmaran Creek Road and Mulcahys Bridge on Needhams Road.

The Federal Government has committed to funding half of the amount needed with the council making up the difference.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said this is a terrific outcome for the community.

"These bridges are used by school buses, residents, tourists and are the 'first mile' for farmers trying to get their produce to consumers," he said.

"The replacement of these ageing wooden bridges with concrete structures will provide residents with safer and more reliable road access.

"And as we also saw in the recent floods across the Northern Rivers, easy access for emergency vehicles is crucial to saving people's lives."

Mr Hogan said the Federal Government has funded the restoration of nearly 20 bridges already in Kyogle, costing more than $10 million.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mullholland said the council was delighted to receive the Federal Government grant.

"These three bridges will improve connectivity and transport options for the community," Cr Mulholland said.

"Our partnership with the Federal Government is continuing to bear fruit for the benefit of the community and we look forward to continuing to partner with them in the future."

Other wooden bridges in Kyogle that have received Federal Government funding include Minnies Bridge, Barretts Bridge, six bridges on Gradys Creek Road and Daleys Bridge which opened earlier this week.

