Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Three month delay in sentencing driver who struck cyclists

Aisling Brennan
by
5th May 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6th May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused of hitting two cyclists while driving along the Bruxner Highway will have to wait until August for the court to hand down its sentence.

Casino man Richard David Dunwell, 34, appeared when his matter went before Lismore District Court on Friday for his sentencing.

However, his case was adjourned to August 2 after a delay in a completely separate trial to Dunwell's held up Friday's court proceedings.

Dunwell remains in custody after pleading guilty to two charges of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm over the incident which took place on the Bruxner Highway at Drake on May 19 last year.

When he lodged these pleas in Lismore Local Court in December, the prosecution withdrew two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Five other charges against Dunwell remain before the court, but are not expected to draw any additional penalty.

Dunwell's barrister Jason Watts told the court on Friday his client didn't mind the delay in sentencing.

"He's accepting that he will be receiving a sentence of imprisonment," Mr Watts said.

Judge Deborah Sweeney said she would ensure Dunwell's matter would be dealt with as a priority on August 2 because of the unforeseen delay of the other trial.

bruxner highway crash lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Aldi worth $5m to Lismore's economy

    premium_icon Aldi worth $5m to Lismore's economy

    Business COMPANY talks up local partnerships as a factor in allowing them to drive competition in the supermarket sector.

    • 5th May 2019 12:00 AM
    Work to start on $2.2 million sports fields

    premium_icon Work to start on $2.2 million sports fields

    Sport The project has been a key priority for the council

    • 5th May 2019 12:00 AM
    Drunk boy elbows police officer in the chest

    premium_icon Drunk boy elbows police officer in the chest

    News 'Juvenile' male allegedly intoxicated and in possession of drugs

    Doctors fear measles outbreak on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Doctors fear measles outbreak on the Northern Rivers

    Health Local GPs say it is "too easy" to blame anti-vaxxers