Three month delay in sentencing driver who struck cyclists

THE man accused of hitting two cyclists while driving along the Bruxner Highway will have to wait until August for the court to hand down its sentence.

Casino man Richard David Dunwell, 34, appeared when his matter went before Lismore District Court on Friday for his sentencing.

However, his case was adjourned to August 2 after a delay in a completely separate trial to Dunwell's held up Friday's court proceedings.

Dunwell remains in custody after pleading guilty to two charges of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm over the incident which took place on the Bruxner Highway at Drake on May 19 last year.

When he lodged these pleas in Lismore Local Court in December, the prosecution withdrew two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Five other charges against Dunwell remain before the court, but are not expected to draw any additional penalty.

Dunwell's barrister Jason Watts told the court on Friday his client didn't mind the delay in sentencing.

"He's accepting that he will be receiving a sentence of imprisonment," Mr Watts said.

Judge Deborah Sweeney said she would ensure Dunwell's matter would be dealt with as a priority on August 2 because of the unforeseen delay of the other trial.