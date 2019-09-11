Menu
Police are looking for three men in relation to a serious assault at South Lismore.
Crime

Three men wanted over serious assault at Lismore hotel

11th Sep 2019 1:15 PM

POLICE are appealing information following a serious assault of a 55-year-old man at a hotel on Casino St, South Lismore almost a year ago.

The assault happened on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

The man sustained serious facial injuries.

Officers from Richmond Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have released CCTV images of three men who may be able to assist with inquiries.

The first man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, aged between 25 to 30, with brown hair, and an olive complexion.

 

Police are looking for three men over a serious assault at a South Lismore pub.
The second man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of athletic build, aged between 25 to 30, and with a mohawk style haircut.

 

Police are looking for three men over a serious assault at a South Lismore pub.
The third man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, aged between 25 to 30, and with brown hair.

 

Police are looking for three men over a serious assault at a South Lismore pub.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Lismore Detectives on 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

