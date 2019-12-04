Menu
Three men to stand trial on home invasion allegations

Aisling Brennan
, aisling.brennan@northernstar.com.au
4th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
THREE Nimbin men allegedly behind a home invasion have each pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Thomas O’Brien, 19, Hillel Pulley, 25, and Chris Michael O’Brien, 49, who all remain on bail, have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them in the Lismore District Court late last month.

The group allegedly broke into a home on Nimbin St, The Channon, about 4.45pm on November 12 last year.

Police will allege they entered the home and assaulted an occupant with a metallic sharp-edged builder’s spacer.

The three men will face an eight-day trial on July 27, 2020 for the charges against them, including specially aggravated entering a dwelling with intent and reckless wounding in company over the incident.

