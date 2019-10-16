Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three men will face trial over an alleged home invasion at The Channon.
Three men will face trial over an alleged home invasion at The Channon. Cathy Adams
Crime

Three men to stand trial on home invasion allegations

Liana Turner
by
16th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE Nimbin men are expected to face trial over an alleged home invasion

Thomas O'Brien, 19, Chris O'Brien, 50, and Hillel Pulley, 25, have each been charged with one charge of aggravated entering a dwelling with intent and reckless wounding in company.

All three men, who remain on bail, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

They were charged over an alleged incident at a home on Nimbin St at The Channon at 4.45pm on November 12 last year.

Police will allege they entered the home and assaulted an occupant with a metallic sharp-edged builder's spacer.

Mr Pulley and Chris O'Brien have pleaded guilty to the reckless wounding charge.

All other allegations are expected to be taken to trial.

Solicitor Rod Behan, who appeared as agent for Mr Pulley's legal representative, applied for a variation to his bail conditions, reducing the days he was required to report to police from three to one.

Magistrate Jeff Linden accepted this change.

The men are expected to face Lismore District Court on November 20.

home invasion lismore local court northern rivers crime the channon
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    New CBD school set to ‘take learning out of the box’

    premium_icon New CBD school set to ‘take learning out of the box’

    Education AS WELL as a new kinder to Year 8 school for Lismore, there are also plans for a childcare centre and other campuses in the future.

    School cleaner's quick thinking saves lives in village fire

    premium_icon School cleaner's quick thinking saves lives in village fire

    Community PM singles out woman who says she's no hero

    • 16th Oct 2019 4:26 PM
    SEVERE FIRE DANGER: Total fire ban declared

    SEVERE FIRE DANGER: Total fire ban declared

    Weather Total fire ban announced for entire region

    $24M promise to help drought-proof Tenterfield

    premium_icon $24M promise to help drought-proof Tenterfield

    Environment New legislation will fast-track a 100 gigalitre dam for the shire