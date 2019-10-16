Three men to stand trial on home invasion allegations

Three men will face trial over an alleged home invasion at The Channon.

Three men will face trial over an alleged home invasion at The Channon. Cathy Adams

THREE Nimbin men are expected to face trial over an alleged home invasion

Thomas O'Brien, 19, Chris O'Brien, 50, and Hillel Pulley, 25, have each been charged with one charge of aggravated entering a dwelling with intent and reckless wounding in company.

All three men, who remain on bail, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

They were charged over an alleged incident at a home on Nimbin St at The Channon at 4.45pm on November 12 last year.

Police will allege they entered the home and assaulted an occupant with a metallic sharp-edged builder's spacer.

Mr Pulley and Chris O'Brien have pleaded guilty to the reckless wounding charge.

All other allegations are expected to be taken to trial.

Solicitor Rod Behan, who appeared as agent for Mr Pulley's legal representative, applied for a variation to his bail conditions, reducing the days he was required to report to police from three to one.

Magistrate Jeff Linden accepted this change.

The men are expected to face Lismore District Court on November 20.