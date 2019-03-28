Three charged: Teen ‘tortured, killed,’ dumped in grave

A Sydney teenager pleaded for his life as he was allegedly tortured for hours before he was killed and dumped in a shallow grave.

Three young men have been charged with the alleged kidnapping and murder the teen, 17, who cannot be named, in Sydney's inner west.

His body was found at Wentworth Falls in the Blue Mountains on March 19 after he was reported missing days earlier.

NSW Homicide Squad Commander Scott Cook told reporters in Sydney on Thursday, they believe the boy was physically assaulted for hours.

"There was some suggestion he was pleading for his life. It's very sad," he told reporters in Sydney.

Commander Cook said the motive appeared to be related to a dispute over property of low value.

"It's very concerning in a sense that if the underlying motive is a property dispute how can that escalate to torture," he said.

"It really is disturbing." Detectives on Wednesday searched a Burwood Heights house and arrested three 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man.

Two of the 18-year-olds were charged with murder and kidnapping and were refused bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on Thursday.

Police will allege in court that the men — who were known to Mr Tsang — picked him up from a Drummoyne home on Tuesday 12 March 2019, before seriously assaulting and stabbing him. Picture: NSW Police

Another 19-year-old man was arrested in Bankstown on Wednesday night. He was charged with murder and kidnapping, with police alleging he organised and co-ordinated the murder.

Police allege the 19-year-old - who was known to the teen - picked him up from a Drummoyne house on March 11 in a Green BMW Sedan.

It is alleged he was taken to a Burwood Heights house, where the other men live, held against his will and stabbed to death.

They then allegedly buried his body in a shallow grave near Jamison Lookout at Wentworth Falls.

It's believed the men who lived in the Burwood Heights house knew each other through online gaming.

The victim was last seen by his family at 1pm on March 11.

"They are very upset. They've lost their son," Commander Cook said. "This sort of conduct, this sort of violence is just not acceptable in our society.

"The allegation that it's perpetrated by such young people against each other is an absolute shame." The third 18-year-old man and the 19-year-old have been released, pending further inquiries.

