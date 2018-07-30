Shocking attack: Mates walk away after coward hit

POLICE have charged a man following a violent incident that left a passerby unconscious and missing his dentures.

Victoria Police issued a statement on Monday morning following the release of CCTV footage from the Frankston CBD, southeast of Melbourne.

The footage from the Nepean Highway at the Victorian bayside suburb appears to show three men walking along a footpath in the direction of another man about 7.45pm on Thursday.

When the two groups crossed paths, one of the men pulled his hands from his vest pockets and delivered what appeared to be a powerful, unprovoked blow to the victim's face.

The victim can be seen falling hard to the ground where he appears to lose consciousness for a few seconds before clutching his head. The footage shows the trio carry on down the footpath laughing.

Police said the victims' dentures were smashed but his whereabouts and condition remain unknown.

On Monday, police interviewed two men regarding the incident and charged a 32-year-old from Frankston South with intentionally causing injury. He is expected to appear at the Frankston Magistrates' Court this morning.

A second man was released pending further inquiries.

The video, shared to the Victoria Police Twitter page, was retweeted more than 1100 times.

Senior Constable Joel Barbera said the men responsible should not have left the victim in such a state.

A similar incident took place in Frankston in May where a 49-year-old man was assaulted by three men at JD's Pool Hall.

The alleyway fight resulted in the victim suffering a deep gash to his head after being set upon by three men. According to local newspaper Bayside News, the man said he was "knifed" during the fight about 11.30pm on May 18.

Two of the three men were arrested and charged with serious assault causing injury. One of the men, 19, was remanded in custody and another, 22, was bailed. Both will appear in Frankston Magistrates' Court in August.

Last year in Frankston, 55km southeast of Melbourne, there were 10,748 criminal incidents, according to the Victorian Government's Crime Statistics Agency.

Of those, there were 1015 assaults and related offences. and 171 dangerous and negligent acts endangering people.

