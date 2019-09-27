Three men capsicum sprayed after being kicked out of pub

FIGHT NIGHT: Police attended two separate incidents involving people fighting in the region overnight.

THREE men started a fight amongst themselves after they were asked to leave a Casino hotel on Thursday night.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said officers had to subdue the trio with capsicum spray.

"Three men in their early 20s, patrons, were becoming abusive towards staff at a licensed hotel in Casino last night,” he said.

"They were all directed to leave, but became aggressive towards staff who then contacted police.”

Insp Vandergriend said when three police officers arrived they found the men had started a punch-up between themselves in the hotel carpark.

"When the officers responded they had to deploy capsicum spray,” he said.

"One man was arrested and will be charged with will be charged with various assault-related offences, while the other two will be charged with affray and failing to leave a licensed premise when directed.”

Meanwhile, around 9.25pm Lismore police were called to an address Dalziell St after receiving a report of a street punch-up in progress.

"Police were called in relation to a large group of people fighting in the street and when they arrived found a number of people running in various directions,” Insp Vandergriend said.

"One 17-year-old female resident was charged with affray and resisting police.”

On social media police reported they seized weapons seized after the Dalziell St incident.

Police also allege a 33-year-old Bowraville woman has attended the Dalziell St address with other people armed with baseball bats.

"As police arrived they saw a juvenile hitting the 33 year old with a wooden stick,” the post read.

"Police were pushed and hindered as they placed the juvenile under arrest and disarmed her.”

Police seized the pictured items and while they said further inquiries are to be made, they anticipate several assault and affray charges will be laid.