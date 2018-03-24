Three local businesses are finalists in prestigious awards

The Aussie House Sitter team with an award the won in the 2016 Lismore Business Excellence Awards. From left, Elyse Knowles, Gabby Watson, Nick Fuad, Kylie Fuad.

THREE Northern Rivers businesses are in the running in the 2018 Australian Small Business Champion Awards.

They are headed for Australia's small business night of nights at the 20th annual Australian Small Business Champions Awards - the largest awards program for small business in Australia, where 43 industry categories awards will be presented.

The local businesses are; Collins Hume of Ballina - nominated in the accounting services category, Aussie House Sitters of Lismore - nominated in the pet services category, Plant Extracts of Byron Bay - in the manufacturing category.

Steve Loe of Precedent Productions established the awards in 1999 to publicly celebrate the achievements of small business people.

"There are many small business owners who will never be millionaires, but whose contribution to their communities is invaluable,” he said.

"Creating the Australian Small Business Awards seemed like an ideal way to honour the contribution that small business people make to our community.

"Since we launched the program in 1999 the Australian Small Business Champion Awards have grown to become the largest and most prestigious recognition of our small business community in the country.”

Mr Loe said the awards had become known as the Oscars of Australia's small business sector.

"It's the only national program of its kind to recognise achievements and honour great performances in small business,” he said.

About 30 judges evaluate the entries and look at all aspects of a winning business including: strategies, customer service, vision, support of the local community and growth.

There are also two categories for individual business people: Small Business Champion Entrepreneur and Young Small Business Champion Entrepreneur.

Award winners will be announced at the presentation dinner to be held on Saturday 21st April at The Star, Sydney.

"We congratulate these businesses and commend them on representing their local area in this national awards program,” Mr Loe said.

"We also thank the Awards sponsors NOVA Employment, Castaway, Black Star Pastry and Taurus Marketing, whose support for the program enable us to continue to celebrate the achievements of our country's small business people.”