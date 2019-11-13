Three local bands confirmed for Falls Byron Bay

THREE Northern Rivers bands have been added to the line up for Falls Byron Bay 2019/20.

Surf rock heroes Goons of Doom will be on hand to supercharge the festival, rolling in with their mates Mini Skirt and Israeli Chicks who will collectively bring a blast of guitar-based fun and coastal energy.

Israeli Chicks:

Northern Rivers band Israeli Chicks are Louie O'roirden on drums, Zar Harper on guitar and Sam Love on bass and vocals. Contributed

The Israeli Chicks are a cold sip of Aussie pub rock, three housemates that started playing music in a sandy garage together two years ago in Byron Bay, Australia.

Band members are Louie O'roirden on drums, Zar Harper on guitar and Sam Love on bass and vocals.

Their music is shameless, energetic and fun with songs that are relatable, sometimes cheeky and always delivered with a performance that forces the tamest of audiences to become involved.

The Israeli Chicks are rounding off 2019 supporting their first ever release, the Natural Decline EP, and its single Leisure.

In 2018 and 19 they toured through Japan, and supported Pist Idiots, Mini Skirt, Wash, Stork, Goons of Doom and Crocodylus, among others.

Goons of Doom:

Northern Rivers punk rock band Goons of Doom has been active since 2004. Contributed

They are back with their most politically sensitive record to date, Black Skull Bong.

The Goons of Doom moved from Sydney's Northern Beaches to Bangalow four years ago.

Band members are Ozzie Wrong, Vaughan Dead, Killerwhale and Cutthroat Cowboy.

Vaughan Dead said it's been a while between releases for the Goons of Doom and though Black Skull Bong contains the usual anthems from days of yore, there's an undeniable maturing within the song writing as well.

"The first Goons records were all about exploring our sexuality, about problems with girlfriends, trying to find some money to spend on beer on a Friday night, and rape flavoured sleeping pills, you know, cutesy teenagey shit,” he said.

"Now we're a bit older we've got more pressing things to think about, like exploring space for nightclubs, arguing with our wives about fuck knows what, and trying to find time to play rock and roll, drink cartons of beers and smoke bongs with our mates. So, we've grown up a lot.”

Themes within Black Skull Bong are as complex as they are many and with a deft touch the Goons navigate topics such as depression (Vinnie Van Goth), alcoholism (24 Bottles of beer), drug addiction (Bong Scum), and others.

Mini Skirt: Formed in Byron Bay but firmly tied to their homage from all over the East Coast, the middle finger is raised and there are no 'cheeky' smiles. This is Miniskirt, a punk band that actually stands for something.

Their noisy body of work is underpinned by lyricist and visual artist Jacob Boylan, working with themes parallel to his artwork - his lyrical brushstrokes paint a picture of what it's like to be young in Australia right now, an ever conflicting love and discontent keeps Jacob bouncing around the stage like a man possessed.

Their song Dying Majority attacks ingrained racism in Australian society with a profane but poignant narrative.