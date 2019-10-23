Three Lismore men arrested after three-month investigation

RICHMOND Police District detectives have arrested three men following a three-month investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs on the Northern Rivers.

In August 2019, Strike Force Tarplee was established to investigate the supply of methylamphetamine in Lismore and surrounding areas.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday October 21; he was charged with 28 offences, including three counts of supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis. He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court on December 16.

About 10.30am yesterday officers executed two search warrants at homes on Leycester and North Streets, Lismore.

During the search warrants, police allegedly located and seized methylamphetamine, amphetamine tablets, restricted pharmaceutical drugs, cannabis, knuckle dusters, ammunition, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Three men have been arrested following a three-month investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs on the Northern Rivers. NSW Police

A second man, also aged 35, was arrested at Leycester Street and was taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with 13 drug offences, including supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, supply prohibited drug and supply indictable prohibited drug. He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at North Street and was taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with eight offences, including supply prohibited drug, possess prescribed restricted substance, deal in the proceeds of crime and possess prohibited weapon. He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

Investigations under Strike Force Tarplee are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the supply of prohibited drugs is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.