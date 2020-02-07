Three intriguing new exhibitions arrive in Lismore

THERE will be plenty on at the Lismore Regional Gallery in the coming weeks as the gallery welcomes three new exhibitions.

A Lismore Regional Gallery spokeswoman said the exhibitions, RocoColonial, Blinman Slag and Media Studies, are set to “highlight local connections through contemporary art”.

All three exhibitions will be officially opened at a special event on Friday, February 14 from 6pm.

A still from RocoColonial's 'BBQ This Sunday BYO' by Joan Ross.

RocoColonial is a “colourful, dazzling” exhibition bringing together 17 contemporary Australian artists working across painting, sculpture, design and fashion.

The exhibition explores the themes of the Rococo and Colonial periods and create a “powerful commentary on colonialism, decadence and power”.

Many of the works are displayed against backdrops or ‘cartouches’ designed by artist and architect Renjie Teoh.

Teoh has been in Lismore and on the Northern Rivers researching the region’s colonial architecture, elements of which will be included in the design of his cartouches for this exhibition.

RocoColonial is an artist-initiated project by UNSW artist and senior lecturer Gary Carsley in a partnership project developed and presented by Hazelhurst Arts Centre and Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.

It features the works of Brook Andrew, Tony Clark, Peter Cooley, Geoffrey Hannah, Deborah Kelly, Belem Lett, Jennifer Leahy, Danie Mellor, Marc Newson, Techa Noble and Romance Was Born, Joan Ross, Justin Shoulder, Esme Timbery, Jenny Watson, Louise Zhang and Renjie Teoh.

RocoColonial runs until April 19.

A still from Grayson Cooke's 'Blinman Slag'.

Blinman Slag is an art and science exploration of mining slag waste from the Blinman Copper Mine in the Northern Flinders Ranges of South Australia.

Ballina-based artist and Southern Cross University lecturer Grayson Cooke explores the “strange beauty of mining waste as a window into the enormous force’s humankind exerts upon the earth”.

Blinman Slag runs until April 5, with an artist in conversation event on Thursday, March 19 from 11am.

A still from Bennett Miller's Media Studies.

The third exhibition Media Studies continues Western Australian artist Bennett Miller’s ongoing exploration of human behaviour in relationship to the natural world.

Media Studies is a series of new video works and small sculptures, many of which repurpose an existing aspect of popular culture, and runs until April 5.