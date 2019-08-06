Three injured in multi-vehicle crash near Ballina

Paramedics remain at the scene of the crash.

THREE people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash at Tintenbar.

According to NSW Ambulance, emergency services were called to the scene of a two-car crash on Tamarind Drive shortly before 1.30pm this afternoon.

A woman believed to be in her 60s sustained minor back injuries, a woman in her 70s was in the same condition while a man in his 70s had suffered potential spinal injuries.

Some of the patients were initially trapped for a short time, but were since released, according to NSW Ambulance.

Paramedics remain at the scene along with police and Fire and Rescue.

More to come.