Three injured in crash on rural road

THREE people have been hurt in a crash near Urbenville.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said two crews were called to the scene on Clarence Way at 4.15pm.

He said both ambulances were still on their way to the crash.

"It looks like it's a few kilometres outside of Urbenville, to the north,” he said.

He said a 61-year-old woman was conscious and breathing but not alert, with some breathing difficulties and chest injuries.

The woman remains in her vehicle but is not trapped, he said.

A 63-year-old man has suffered lacerations to his leg, minor injuries to his left knee and minor chest pain.

A 50-year-old man has suffered bruising.

The spokesman said both men were conscious, breathing and alert.

Police have also been called to the scene.