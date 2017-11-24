Three-hour siege at G'bah, woman threatens police with knife

KNIFE SIEGE: On Thursday night a 44-year old woman threatened to kill police and armed tactical officers were deployed with negotiators to dufuse the situation.

A SEIGE in Lismore on Thursday night where a woman threatened police with knives saw tactical police and negotiators called in to defuse the situation.

Over three hours, police negotiators spoke with the 44-year-old woman while tactical police officers from the Richmond and Tweed local command were on scene, ready to assist.

A police spokesman said at 7.44pm on Thursday they were called to an address where they were confronted by a 44-year-old woman wielding multiple knives.

"In Lismore on Thursday night police were directed to a Goonellabah address where a female threatened police with a number knives threatened to kill police," he said.

"The woman threatened to kill police and tactical police from the state protection unit from the Richmond and Tweed local area command attended."

The spokesman said after more than three hours the situation was resolved with no injuries to police or the woman concerned.

"After a considerable period of time entry was made into the premises and the female was arrested," he said.

"The women was conveyed to Lismore Base Hospital a mental health assessment and is expected to be charged with a number of offences including being armed with intent, cultivation and possession and assault of police."

Meanwhile, Lismore police have reported they are still enforcing pushbike helmets, often with unexpected results.

Police will allege that on the November 3 they saw a 40-year-old man riding a bicycle on the footpath of Woodlark St while not wearing a helmet.

Police said they stopped the man, who then threw an item at a parked car.

When asked what he threw he said it was "a pipe."

Police retrieved the unbroken item which a glass pipe used to smoke the drug known as 'ice.'

A further search of the 40-year-old revealed cannabis.

The man was charged with possessing a prohibited drug, possession of equipment to administer a prohibited drug, riding a bicycle on the footpath and not wearing a bicycle helmet.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in February.