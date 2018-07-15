Menu
TRAPPED: Driver trapped in truck that crashed down steep embankment at Nashua.
News

Three-hour rescue operation frees trapped driver

jennifer crawley
by
15th Jul 2018 8:18 AM

A MAN was trapped for almost three hours when his truck crashed down a steep embankment on Bangalow Rd at about 6.30pm last night.

The 37-year-old driver was towing a bobcat when he veered off the road, through a paddock and down the embankment.

Multiple emergency services including the Queensland Rescue Helicopter attended the scene at Nashua between Bangalow and Clunes near the Booyong Rd turnoff to find the truck down a steep embankment nosing into the Wilson Creek

Brunswick Heads Volunteer Rescue Association were aided by Lismore and Newrybar Fire and Rescue, Goonellabah Hazmat Fire and Rescue, Richmond and Tweed Heads Police and the Queensland Rescue Helicopter team.

The man's truck was stopped by a large timber column on the edge of Wilson Creek which prevented him from going into the water.

The front of the truck was partially submerged.

The steep embankment made accessing the driver difficult, said Lismore leading fireman Adam Cormick. "The slope was very close to vertical,'' he said

The VRA used an inflatable rescue boat to access the cabin and driver who was carried to the waiting helicopter.

The man was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital after a three-hour rescue operation. His condition is reported as stable.

The Hazmat crew established that no fuel or oil was spilled into Wilson Creek.

