Three hot items to be debated by Ballina council this week

BALLINA Shire council has released the agenda for its May meeting.

Some of the topics to be discussed will be:

1. Wollongbar District Park and Stake park: Development Application DA 2020/23 for the establishment of the Wollongbar District Park will involve the construction of public amenities and facilities and the construction of a skate park within approved lots at 93 Rifle Range Road and No. 55 Avalon Ave, Wollongbar.

The land was identified for future "district park" uses in Wollongbar 17 years ago. Prior to this time, the land was used as a "drive-in movie theatre", which closed in the mid-1980s and the site has remained vacant since its closure.

The concept plan for the mixed-use site includes a skate zone, as requested within the community submissions received by council to the rezoning of the Wollongbar Urban Expansion Area.

The recreational uses for the park would be junior play equipment, including swings, play structure (covered by shade sail structure) and climbing net; a skate park; fitness equipment; a multi court with a basketball hoop; an outdoor table tennis stand; and a multipurpose pathway (250m) with distance markers.

A range of covered and uncovered picnic tables and seating areas are to be provided throughout the site, and a covered barbecue area is to be provided centrally between the multi-court and skate park.

One of the images included in a development application to modify the Lennox Head Public School, which proposes some changes to the educational precinct.

2. Changes to the Lennox Public School: In April 2018, a development application was submitted to council for alterations to the Lennox Head Public School.

The changes include the construction of a new two-storey administration building, a two-storey 'homebase block', a canteen and Covered Outdoor Learning Area, the relocation of the basketball court and the refurbishment of the computer room.

The project includes the demolition of three existing buildings and the removal of seven demountable classrooms (already removed) and the canteen demountable building.

In order to protect Aboriginal objects identified on the site, the plan now is for the main building and a walkway to be elevated by up to 540mm, which would allow the project to be completed without the risk of the site being disturbed.

The council's agenda highlights the public interest of this project to go ahead.

"The development, as amended, will achieve the orderly and economic development of the site, will have acceptable environmental impacts, and will preserve the culture heritage significance of the site," the document explained.

3. Waste Transfer Station in Alstonvile: Tim Fitzroy & Associates have submitted an application to develop a new waste transfer station at 2-4 Northcott Crescent, Alstonville.

The proposal includes the expansion of the existing solid waste transfer station, with a processing capacity of up to 28,000 tonnes per annum.

The proposed expansion will allow for sorting of construction and demolition waste, general mixed waste, recycling, paper and cardboard, green waste, steel and timber.

The transfer station is proposed to operate 6am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and 7am to 4pm Saturdays and Sundays. Waste transfer (haulage) operations would occur 24 hours a day, Monday to Sunday within land already classified as industrial.

The site was previously used as a concrete batching plant.

Up to 45 semi-trailer and heavy rigid trucks will move to and from the site after hours, from 6pm to 6am each week. It is anticipated that this will equate to two movements per hour on average.

The recommendation to council is for the development to be approved subject to conditions contained the document, and the General Terms of Approval issued by the EPA.

• The May meeting will be held at Ballina Shire Council chambers on Thursday, May 28, from 9am. Meetings are currently closed to the public, but residents can watch the meetings by clicking here.

