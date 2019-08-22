Three hospitalised after Jetstar plane leaks fumes
THREE people have been hospitalised after fumes leaked on a popular airline at the Gold Coast Airport last night.
Paramedics were called to the airport located off Eastern Avenue about 6.40pm.
It is understood the unknown fumes leaked on a Jetstar plane which has just landed from Sydney.
Three people were transported to Robina Hospital, all in stable conditions.
One of them, a woman in her 30s, was left with minor throat irritation.
Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services did not attend.
The Bulletin has contacted the Australian Federal Police and Jetstar.