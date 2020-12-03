Three fire crews called to blaze at quarry near Lismore

MACHINERY FIRE: Quick work by firefighters from Alphadale who assisted Tuncester and Dunoon Brigades to extinguish a machinery fire at Blakebrook quarry on Wednesday at 5.30pm saw the incident rendered safe. Photo courtesy Alphadale RFS

FAST and efficent work by three fire brigades saw a machinery blaze at quarry extingished late on Wednesday afternoon.

At 5.23pm Alphadale Rural Fire Brigade were paged to assist Tuncester Brigade and Dunoon Brigade at a machinery fire at Blakebrook Quarry on Nimbin Rd, Blakebrook, north of Lismore.

According to Alphadale’s report on social media: “Tuncester were first on scene.”

“They were able to contain the fire before Alphadale and Dunoon arrived with Breathing Apparatus operators to extinguish the fire.”