MACHINERY FIRE: Quick work by firefighters from Alphadale who assisted Tuncester and Dunoon Brigades to extinguish a machinery fire at Blakebrook quarry on Wednesday at 5.30pm saw the incident rendered safe. Photo courtesy Alphadale RFS
News

Three fire crews called to blaze at quarry near Lismore

Alison Paterson
3rd Dec 2020 9:00 AM
FAST and efficent work by three fire brigades saw a machinery blaze at quarry extingished late on Wednesday afternoon.

At 5.23pm Alphadale Rural Fire Brigade were paged to assist Tuncester Brigade and Dunoon Brigade at a machinery fire at Blakebrook Quarry on Nimbin Rd, Blakebrook, north of Lismore.

According to Alphadale’s report on social media: “Tuncester were first on scene.”

“They were able to contain the fire before Alphadale and Dunoon arrived with Breathing Apparatus operators to extinguish the fire.”

FAST WORK: Quick work by firefighters from Alphadale who assisted Tuncester and Dunoon Brigades with a machinery fire at Blakebrook quarry saw the incident rendered safe.
