Three to face court today over dangerous stolen car chase

THREE people will face court today charged over the dangerous driving of a stolen vehicle near Oakey and not paying for fuel.

Police observed a stolen Volkswagen Polo heading east on the Warrego Highway at Bowenville about 2.30pm yesterday.

Officers will allege the vehicle crossed to the wrong side of the highway at high speed and continued toward Oakey.

At 3.15pm, the vehicle attended at a service station at Biddeston and left without paying for the fuel when police arrived.

Police successfully deployed a tyre deflation device about 3.25pm on Oakey Crosshill Road.

Police road spikes for tyre deflation. Picture: Adam Ward

The vehicle eventually stopped at a rural property on Oakey Biddeston Road at 3.30pm.

Three people were taken in to custody.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen from a Harristown street in the early hours of Thursday, August 9.

A 33-year-old Newtown man has been charged with dangerous driving, using a stolen vehicle, unlicensed driving, burglary, stealing, obstructing police and wilful damage.

A 23-year-old Newtown man has been charged with stealing, obstructing police and using a stolen vehicle.

A 26-year-old Glenvale woman has been charged with using a stolen vehicle and obstructing police.

All three will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.