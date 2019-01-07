Menu
Grey skies over Lismore.
News

'Three drops of rain': Cloudy skies, but no relief

7th Jan 2019 12:33 PM

IT'S grey and overcast, and it looks a bit cooler out there today, but temperatures are still hitting the 30s right across the Northern Rivers.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Northern Rivers has a slight chance of showers (30 per cent) most days this week.

Some locals reported "three drops of rain" in Lismore this morning, but there's been no official recording of rain by BoM anywhere on the Northern Rivers in the past 72 hours.

Expect the hot weather to continue, though, with temperatures to peak at 33C in Lismore on Thursday and 35C in Casino on Wednesday and Thursday.

BoM says the region may be in for a thunderstorm by Thursday afternoon.

Lismore Northern Star

