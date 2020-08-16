Menu
Three people were fined for drink driving in the Tweed Shire. Picture: iSTOCK
News

Three drivers caught drink driving to face court

Aisling Brennan
16th Aug 2020 9:30 AM
THREE people who were caught drink driving in the Tweed Shire will court next month.

Mid-Range PCA at Chinderah

Tweed Byron Police District officers were patrolling Chinderah at 2.20am on August 15 when they stopped a car on Tweed Coast Road for RBT.

A Bilambil Heights man had a roadside breath test which proved positive.

The 38-year-old driver was placed under arrest for the purpose of undergoing a breath analysis at Tweed Heads police station.

A breath analysis was conducted and a positive reading of 0.095 was obtained.

The driver was issued with a suspension notice and will attend the Tweed Heads Local Court on September 9.

Mid-Range PCA at Chinderah

Police were patrolling Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads at 11.22pm on August 14 and stopped a car for RBT.

A Terranora man had a roadside breath test which proved positive.

The 19-year-old driver was placed under arrest for the purpose of undergoing a breath analysis at Tweed Heads police station.

A breath analysis was conducted and a positive reading of 0.103 was obtained.

The driver was issued with a suspension notice and will attend the Tweed Heads Local Court on the September 30.

High Range PCA at Murwillumbah

Police were patrolling Main Street, Murwillumbah at 6.17pm on August 11 when they stopped a car for RBT.

A Murwillumbah woman had a roadside breath test which proved positive.

The 25-year-old driver was placed under arrest for the purpose of undergoing a breath analysis at Murwillumbah police station.

A breath analysis was conducted and a positive reading of 0.159 was obtained.

The driver was issued with a suspension notice and will attend the Murwillumbah Local Court on the September 24.

drink driving northern rivers crime tweed byron police district tweed crime
Lismore Northern Star

