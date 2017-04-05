Three different fraud incidents on Northern Rivers

Lismore

POLICE have alleged that in mid-March a car was broken into in Leycester Street Lismore.

One of the items stolen was the victim's paywave card.

The card was later used to make purchases at a convenience store in Woodlark Street totaling $373.31 Police viewed the CCTV and identified the offender as a 34-year-old South Lismore man.

The 34-year-old was sighted by police on April 4 and was placed under arrest. He was charged with two counts of Dishonestly Obtain Financial Advantage by Deception and was bail refused.

He will face Lismore Local Court today.

This incident highlights how important it is to make sure you never leave valuables in your car.

Casino

Police alleged that in October 2016 a victim has had his mobile phone, wallet and cigarettes stolen from a back yard in Casino.

The same morning a 19-year-old Casino man has used the victim's credit card to make six individual purchases at a Casino petrol station within eight minutes.

CCTV photos of the man were circulated on the Richmond LAC Facebook page.

As a result the 19-year-old man surrendered himself to Casino Police.

He will face Court at Casino in April on charges of "Dishonestly Obtain Financial Advantage By Deception" and a request for compensation of $121.05 will be made to the Court.

East Ballina

Police alleged that on March 9 a juvenile broke into a car at East Ballina and stolen credit cards.

The juvenile then allegedly used the cards to purchase $6,716.95 worth of goods from various local stores and online.

On April 4 Richmond TAG attended the juveniles home where an arrest was made.

The juvenile has been charged with Larceny, Obtain Benefit By Deception and Breach of Bail.

The juvenile was bail refused and will front Lismore Children's Court today.

If you have your card stolen or lost you should contact your financial institution without delay so the card can be cancelled.

A call should also be made to police.