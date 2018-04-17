‘Explosion’ heard before suspicious fire

The fire started just after 5.30am. Picture: Channel Nine

A FIRE which claimed the life of three people in Brisbane's northwest this morning is being treated as suspicious.

The bodies of two women and a man were found after the fire broke out at a home on Pavonia St, Everton Hills.

Neighbours reported hearing what sounded like an explosion at about 5.30am. Neighbours also reported hearing screams for help.

Emergency services were called to Everton Hills about 5.30am. Picture: Mark Cranitch

Superintendent Bevan Moore said there were also reports of the smell of fuel before the blaze.

"There are suspicious circumstances around this fire," he said.

"Calls from neighbours have indicated there were unusual noises associated with the fire ... there were explosions reported by neighbours, the smell of fuel, things like that."

Inspector Dan Bragg confirmed the three deceased were all adults but would not confirm their identity. He said a woman and her adult son lived in the house.

Insp Bragg said it was not yet known how the fire started.

The street was partially closed off as emergency services investigate. Picture: Mark Cranitch

"It was a loud explosion, quite significant, and the neighbour that heard that explosion contacted the police," he said.

"I'm told that the fire could be seen from a fair distance away and it was the flames and the smoke that actually led people to the address."

He said one neighbour had told police that there was "some yelling beforehand".

"At this stage we do not know what happened here."

Neighbour Luke Demner was returning from dropping his girlfriend at work when he saw the smoke.

He tried to get into the house to save the occupants but he was too late.

"There were flames meeting me at the door," he said.

He and another man tried to get up the front of the house but it was well alight, top and bottom.

"We tried kicking in the front door but no luck, so we went around the back. The glass door was already open but we called out and didn't hear anything back."

Nearby homes were evacuated and the street was closed off between Hibiscus and Lily streets.

Detectives remain at the scene.

Firefighters said the fire was "well-involved" when they arrived at about 5.45am.

Six fire crews battled the blaze. It took about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control, Superintendent Bevan Moore said.