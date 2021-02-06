Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A swimmer has drowned in massive surf this morning despite desperate attempts by paramedics to revive them on the beach. It is the third drowning in 36 hours.
A swimmer has drowned in massive surf this morning despite desperate attempts by paramedics to revive them on the beach. It is the third drowning in 36 hours.
News

Three dead in 36 hours: Swimmer drowns in huge surf

by Danielle O’Neal
6th Feb 2021 10:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A swimmer has drowned in massive swells off the Gold Coast this morning in the third tragedy in just 36 hours in the deadly surf.

Critical care paramedics desperately worked on a person, reportedly an adult, on the sand at Mermaid Beach, near Hedges Ave but were unable to revive them.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.41am Saturday.

Gold Coast beaches are closed as massive swells up to 2m are whipped up by ex tropical cyclone Lucas.

Massive swells are smashing the Gold Coast today. Photo: Scott Powick
Massive swells are smashing the Gold Coast today. Photo: Scott Powick

It follows the tragic double drowning just a few kilometres up the road at Broadbeach on Thursday night where gym manager Jake Jacobs, 32, and his female companion Julia Boika, 29, died after a late-night swim.

Jake Jacobs and Julia Boika tragically drowned on the Gold Coast. TV weatherman Luke Bradnam spotted Mr Jacobs’ body in the surf.
Jake Jacobs and Julia Boika tragically drowned on the Gold Coast. TV weatherman Luke Bradnam spotted Mr Jacobs’ body in the surf.

Ms Boika washed up dead on the beach about an hour later but Mr Jacobs was not found until nearly 24 hours later, spotted floating in swells off Main Beach last night.

Meanwhile on the Sunshine Coast, a man has been hospitalised stable with back injuries after being dumped in the surf at Coolum Beach.

Surfers at Snapper Rocks yesterday where swells are particularly big, whipped up by an ex cyclone. Photo: Scott Powick
Surfers at Snapper Rocks yesterday where swells are particularly big, whipped up by an ex cyclone. Photo: Scott Powick

Originally published as Three dead in 36hrs: Swimmer drowns in huge surf off Gold Coast

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It will whip you’: Warning after influx of stingrays

        Premium Content ‘It will whip you’: Warning after influx of stingrays

        News There have been plenty of these majestic sea creatures on the North Coast recently, but what happens if you get stung?

        'Poor' water quality rating for North Coast swimming spot

        Premium Content 'Poor' water quality rating for North Coast swimming spot

        News Results for popular spot are not good after microbial assessment

        ‘Selfish, stupid, dangerous’ man appeals COVID conviction

        Premium Content ‘Selfish, stupid, dangerous’ man appeals COVID conviction

        News North Coast man convicted for failing to comply with health orders

        Push for public servants to come here despite housing crisis

        Premium Content Push for public servants to come here despite housing crisis

        News NSW Deputy Premier plans to help cut red tape to make sure regional jobs thrive.